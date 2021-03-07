عاجل

عبدالحميد #الدبيبة يتوجّه إلى #سرت.. وعقيلة #صالح يترأس جلسة منح الثقة للحكومة ا

تم النشر منذُ 18 دقيقة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

عبدالحميد #الدبيبة يتوجّه إلى #سرت.. وعقيلة #صالح يترأس جلسة منح الثقة للحكومة الليبية الجديدة

التفاصيل..https://hdth.tv/z8y6w

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • In great city of Sirt, they should hammer/grind this “new useless/valueless” creature as why the Defense Minister is still “vacant/void”
    The reason is this, any true Libyan for the Defense Minister position will immediately kick out the diseased Turks & the Syrian bats and that will terribly upset/annoy Aldubayba, Misrata, the rotten Sherkess & for sure, Turkey
    Also, the vacant Defense Minister Position is also being enforced/pre-selected thru the local Turkey MIT Agency( operatives/informatives)
    They should also ask , Aldubayba. if has/had he ever worked for a foreign government/agency?

    رد