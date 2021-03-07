عبدالحميد #الدبيبة يتوجّه إلى #سرت.. وعقيلة #صالح يترأس جلسة منح الثقة للحكومة ا

عبدالحميد #الدبيبة يتوجّه إلى #سرت.. وعقيلة #صالح يترأس جلسة منح الثقة للحكومة الليبية الجديدة
التفاصيل..https://
عبدالحميد #الدبيبة يتوجّه إلى #سرت.. وعقيلة #صالح يترأس جلسة منح الثقة للحكومة الليبية الجديدة
التفاصيل..https://
In great city of Sirt, they should hammer/grind this “new useless/valueless” creature as why the Defense Minister is still “vacant/void”
The reason is this, any true Libyan for the Defense Minister position will immediately kick out the diseased Turks & the Syrian bats and that will terribly upset/annoy Aldubayba, Misrata, the rotten Sherkess & for sure, Turkey
Also, the vacant Defense Minister Position is also being enforced/pre-selected thru the local Turkey MIT Agency( operatives/informatives)
They should also ask , Aldubayba. if has/had he ever worked for a foreign government/agency?
أضف تعليقـك