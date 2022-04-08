Heavy rain is easing Friday morning across eastern NSW as the upper-level low dr

Heavy rain is easing Friday morning across eastern NSW as the upper-level low driving the significant falls starts to weaken.

Since 9am Thursday, further falls of 50-100 mm have been observed in coastal areas between Port Macquarie and Nowra with falls in excess of 100 mm between Newcastle and Sydney CBD. In the 24 hours to 9am AEST, some of the highest rainfall totals included:

• 150 mm at Woy Woy, NSW

• 145 mm at Ettalong (Ettalong Public School)

• 134 mm at Bensville, NSW

• 128 mm at Mount Pleasant, NSW

Showers will continue in coastal areas on Friday, with some early heavy falls possible, but generally rainfall will tend to be patchier and totals will be much lower than previous days. The focus of rainfall will shift inland, with areas of showers and possible severe storms west of the ranges.

Know your weather, know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website or the BOM Weather app. Follow the advice of emergency services and please stay out of floodwaters.










