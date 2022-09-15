A #LaNiña event is underway, says Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology It’s the fi

عاجل ليبيا نيوز

A #LaNiña event is underway, says Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology

It’s the first “triple-dip“ La Niña (3 consecutive northern hemisphere winters/southern hemisphere summers) since 1950 and the first of this century.

It will influence temperature and rainfall patterns till end of year, as shown on these seasonal predictions maps.

La Niña and El Niño are naturally occurring phenomenon which drive our climate. But their impacts (heavy rainfall, drought etc) can be exacerbated by human-induced climate change.

https://bit.ly/3pVM6RN


