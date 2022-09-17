المحلل السياسي عبدالحكيم فنوش:
– المتحكم في ليبيا هي تركيا التي يحجون إليها من أجل الحصول منها على تأشيرة من أجل البقاء في مناصبهم وإدارة الشأن العام في ليبيا.
– تركيا تتحرك في تنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبريطانيا.
– الاتحاد الأفريقي وبعثة الأمم المتحدة هي مجرد غطاء وأدوات فيما إذا توافقت هذه الأطراف على إيجاد مخرج ما للأزمة الليبية فأنه يتم من خلالهم تسويقه لليبيين على أنها أطراف حيادية.
– هذه الأطراف لا تملك إمكانية تغيير أي شيء إلا إذا ما تحصل التوافق من قبل الفاعلين الأساسيين الذين يشرعنون عبدالحميد الدبيبة ويشرعون حالة الاستعمار المباشر من قبل تركيا.
#ليبيا_24
– The ruler of Libya is Turkey that they argue to get a visa from it in order to stay in their positions and manage the public affair in Libya.
– Turkey moves in coordination with the United States of America and Britain.
– The African Union and the United Nations mission are just cover and tools. If these parties agree to find a way out of the Libyan crisis, they are marketing it to the Libyans as neutral parties.
– These parties do not have the power to change anything unless the agreement is obtained by the key players who legislate Abdul Hamid Al-Dabiba and initiate the state of direct colonization by Turkey.
#ليبيا_24
2022-09-17 03:00:03
1663383603
أضف تعليقـك