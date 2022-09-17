المحلل السياسي عبدالحكيم فنوش: – المتحكم في ليبيا هي تركيا التي يحجون إليها من

– The ruler of Libya is Turkey that they argue to get a visa from it in order to stay in their positions and manage the public affair in Libya.

– Turkey moves in coordination with the United States of America and Britain.

– The African Union and the United Nations mission are just cover and tools. If these parties agree to find a way out of the Libyan crisis, they are marketing it to the Libyans as neutral parties.

– These parties do not have the power to change anything unless the agreement is obtained by the key players who legislate Abdul Hamid Al-Dabiba and initiate the state of direct colonization by Turkey.

