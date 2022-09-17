عاجل

المحلل السياسي عبدالحكيم فنوش: – المتحكم في ليبيا هي تركيا التي يحجون إليها من

تم النشر منذُ 21 ثانية
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة ليبيا 24
مصدر الخبر / قناة ليبيا 24

المحلل السياسي عبدالحكيم فنوش:

– المتحكم في ليبيا هي تركيا التي يحجون إليها من أجل الحصول منها على تأشيرة من أجل البقاء في مناصبهم وإدارة الشأن العام في ليبيا.

– تركيا تتحرك في تنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبريطانيا.

– الاتحاد الأفريقي وبعثة الأمم المتحدة هي مجرد غطاء وأدوات فيما إذا توافقت هذه الأطراف على إيجاد مخرج ما للأزمة الليبية فأنه يتم من خلالهم تسويقه لليبيين على أنها أطراف حيادية.

– هذه الأطراف لا تملك إمكانية تغيير أي شيء إلا إذا ما تحصل التوافق من قبل الفاعلين الأساسيين الذين يشرعنون عبدالحميد الدبيبة ويشرعون حالة الاستعمار المباشر من قبل تركيا.

#ليبيا_24

Political analyst Abdul Hakim Finoush:

– The ruler of Libya is Turkey that they argue to get a visa from it in order to stay in their positions and manage the public affair in Libya.

– Turkey moves in coordination with the United States of America and Britain.

– The African Union and the United Nations mission are just cover and tools. If these parties agree to find a way out of the Libyan crisis, they are marketing it to the Libyans as neutral parties.

– These parties do not have the power to change anything unless the agreement is obtained by the key players who legislate Abdul Hamid Al-Dabiba and initiate the state of direct colonization by Turkey.

#ليبيا_24

Translated

2022-09-17 03:00:03

1663383603

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة ليبيا 24

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك