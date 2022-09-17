محرر العقود التابع لمحكمة الاستئناف طرابلس “عبدالله بلال”: – عن انقسام محرري ال

محرر العقود التابع لمحكمة الاستئناف طرابلس “عبدالله بلال”:
– عن انقسام محرري العقود بشأن إعادة فتح التسجيل العقاري من عدمه.
– الفريق الأول يرى عدم فتح التسجيل العقاري بشكل مطلق في أي مكتب من مكاتب التسجيل العقاري وذلك بسبب الأوضاع الأمنية الغير مستقرة والانقسامات السياسية إضافة إلى عدم إنتهاء التسجيل العقاري من أرشفة بكل مكاتبه وإدارة على مستوى البلاد .
– الفريق الثاني يرى ضرورة تفعيل التسجيل العقاري بشكل جزئي وذلك على أن يختصر التفعيل على المكاتب والإدارات التي إنتهت من أرشفة ملفاتها وعلى أن يقتصر
التسجيل على العقارات التي تم شرائها عن طريق الدولة سوى كانت وزارات أو مؤسسات حكومية أو شركات عامة مملوكة كلياً أو جزئياً لدولة لحماية المال العام من الضياع ، وأن يقتصر التفعيل على القروض والتسهيلات المصرفية بإعتبار أن المصارف تقدم القروض لشركات العامة والخاصة بمبالغ كبيرة بناءً
على ضمان عقاري الأمر الذي يحتاج إلى توثيق هذه العقارات بالتسجيل العقاري وذلك لضمان حقوق المصارف التي أغلبها مصارف تملكها الدولة .
– On the contract editors' division over reopening the property registration of non-existence.
– The first team sees never opening real estate registration in any office of real estate registration offices, due to unstable security situation and political divisions, as well as the real estate registration not being completed from archives in all its offices and administration across the country.
– The second team sees the need to partially activate real estate registration in order to shorten activation on offices and departments that have finished archiving their files and to be limited
Registration on properties purchased through the state whether ministries, government institutions or public companies owned wholly or partially by the state to protect public money from loss, and activation should be limited to loans and banking facilities considering that banks offer loans to public companies Especially with large amounts of construction
For real estate insurance, the need to document these properties with real estate registration to ensure the rights of banks which are mostly state-owned banks.
