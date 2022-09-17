محرر العقود التابع لمحكمة الاستئناف طرابلس “عبدالله بلال”: – عن انقسام محرري ال

– On the contract editors' division over reopening the property registration of non-existence.

– The first team sees never opening real estate registration in any office of real estate registration offices, due to unstable security situation and political divisions, as well as the real estate registration not being completed from archives in all its offices and administration across the country.

– The second team sees the need to partially activate real estate registration in order to shorten activation on offices and departments that have finished archiving their files and to be limited

Registration on properties purchased through the state whether ministries, government institutions or public companies owned wholly or partially by the state to protect public money from loss, and activation should be limited to loans and banking facilities considering that banks offer loans to public companies Especially with large amounts of construction

For real estate insurance, the need to document these properties with real estate registration to ensure the rights of banks which are mostly state-owned banks.

