Ian is a major category 3 hurricane which has battered Western Cuba and now head

Ian is a major category 3 hurricane which has battered Western Cuba and now heads to Florida.

Ian is a major category 3 hurricane which has battered Western Cuba and now heads to Florida.
WMO’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Center Miami is warning of devastating winds. The water threats are just as dangerous, as shown by these maps from the National Hurricane Center of the rainfall and peak storm surge forecast in low-lying populated areas.
This is an extremely dangerous and slow-moving hurricane (prolonging the impacts).
Both Cuba and Florida are well prepared for hurricanes and we hope that the #EarlyWarningEarlyAction will limit loss of life.
Follow hurricanes.gov for the latest


