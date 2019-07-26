ليبيا_الآن| غرق 155 مهاجرا بعد تحطّم قاربهم على سواحل ليبيا . . . تحطّم قار…

#ليبيا_الآن| غرق 155 مهاجرا بعد تحطّم قاربهم على سواحل ليبيا
تحطّم قارب خشبي على متنه قرابة 250 مهاجرا غير قانوني، بالقرب من مدينة الخمس، بمسافة أقلّ من خمسة أميال، أدّى إلى وفاة 155 وإنقاذ 134 مهاجرا غير قانوني، بعد عملية إنقاذ قام بها القطاع الأوسط لحرس السواحل الليبي.
وأوضح جهاز حرس السواحل وأمن المواني، أن صيادين أبلغوا عن تحطّم القارب، وتم التنسيق مع الفرق المختصة للجهاز، مع الفرقة الأولى التي أنقذت 82 مهاجرا، من جنسات أفريقية وعربية مختلفة، من اريتريا وفلسطين والسودان.
وأشار الجهاز، إن العملية نجحت في إنقاذ 134 مهاجرا، وانتشال جثة واحدة، أما الآخرين فقد اعتبروا مفقودين، بعد عملية الغرق التي حدثت لهم في البحر.
وأضاف جهاز حرس السواحل وأمن المواني، إن الجثة التي تم انتشالها، قامت الفرق بتكييسها لأجل تسليمها للهلال الأحمر، وإبلاغ المنظمات الدولية المختصة في ليبيا بالحادثة، مشيرا أن عملية تسليم وقائع الحادثة، لم تتم تسليمهم إلى أي مركز إيواء، وأن الجهاز ينتظر وزارة الداخلية وجهاز مكافحة الهجرة لتنفيذ الإجراءات المتبعة.
#Libya _ now | 155 migrants drowned after their boat crashed on the coast of Libya
The crash of a wooden boat with approximately 250 illegal migrants, near the city of five, less than five miles away, resulted in the death of 155 and the rescue of 134 illegal migrants, after a rescue operation by the central sector of the guard Libyan coasts.
The Coast Guard and port security service explained that fishermen reported the boat crash and coordinated with the competent teams of the device, with the first band that rescued 82 migrants, from various African and Arab pennies, from Eritrea, Palestine and the Sudan .
According to the device, the operation succeeded in saving 134 migrants, one body was removed, and the others were considered missing, after the drowning at sea.
The Coast Guard and port security service added that the body that was deployed, the teams had been keyes for delivery to the red crescent, and reported the incident to the competent international organizations in Libya, indicating that the delivery of the facts of the incident had not been carried out. Surrender them to any shelters, and the agency is waiting for the ministry of the interior and the immigration control service to implement the procedures.
