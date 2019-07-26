ليبيا_الآن| غرق 155 مهاجرا بعد تحطّم قاربهم على سواحل ليبيا . . . تحطّم قار…

#Libya _ now | 155 migrants drowned after their boat crashed on the coast of Libya

The crash of a wooden boat with approximately 250 illegal migrants, near the city of five, less than five miles away, resulted in the death of 155 and the rescue of 134 illegal migrants, after a rescue operation by the central sector of the guard Libyan coasts.

The Coast Guard and port security service explained that fishermen reported the boat crash and coordinated with the competent teams of the device, with the first band that rescued 82 migrants, from various African and Arab pennies, from Eritrea, Palestine and the Sudan .

According to the device, the operation succeeded in saving 134 migrants, one body was removed, and the others were considered missing, after the drowning at sea.

The Coast Guard and port security service added that the body that was deployed, the teams had been keyes for delivery to the red crescent, and reported the incident to the competent international organizations in Libya, indicating that the delivery of the facts of the incident had not been carried out. Surrender them to any shelters, and the agency is waiting for the ministry of the interior and the immigration control service to implement the procedures.