ليبيا_الآن| الأمية في ليبيا.. قفزة إيجابية خلال العامين الماضيين . . . ارتف…

#ليبيا_الآن| الأمية في ليبيا.. قفزة إيجابية خلال العامين الماضيين
.
.
.
ارتفعت مستويات معرفة القراءة والكتابة لدى سكان العالم بشكل كبير في القرنين الماضيين، حيث كان 12٪ فقط من الناس في العالم يستطيعون القراءة والكتابة عام 1820.
وانعكست النسبة اليوم، حيث أصبح 17 ٪ فقط من سكان العالم أميين، وعلى مدار الـ 65 عامًا الماضية ، ارتفع معدل الإلمام بالقراءة والكتابة العالمي بنسبة 4٪ كل 5 سنوات، وذلك من 42٪ في عام 1960 إلى 86٪ في عام 2015.
وقد ارتفع معدل نمو التعليم بعد منتصف القرن العشرين ، عندما أصبح التوسع في التعليم الأساسي أولوية عالمية.
وأظهرت بيانات إحصائية نشرتها منصة ourworldindata أن الأمية في ليبيا لا تتجاوز 9% من عدد السكان وذلك وفقاً لآخر بيانات تم حصرها عام 2015.
#Libya _ now | Illiteracy in Libya.. positive leap in the last two years
.
.
.
The literacy levels of the world's population have increased dramatically in the last two centuries, with only 12 % of the world's people able to read and write in 1820.
Today, the ratio has been reversed, with only 17 % of the world's population becoming illiterate, and over the past 65 years, the global literacy rate has risen by 4 % EVERY 5 years, so From 42 % in 1960 to 86 % in 2015.
The growth rate of education increased after the mid-twentieth century, when the expansion of basic education became a global priority.
Statistical data published by the ourworldindata platform showed that illiteracy in LIBYA IS ONLY 9 % of the population, according to the most recent data reported in 2015.
أضف تعليقـك