ليبيا_الآن| الأمية في ليبيا.. قفزة إيجابية خلال العامين الماضيين . . . ارتف…

#Libya _ now | Illiteracy in Libya.. positive leap in the last two years

The literacy levels of the world's population have increased dramatically in the last two centuries, with only 12 % of the world's people able to read and write in 1820.

Today, the ratio has been reversed, with only 17 % of the world's population becoming illiterate, and over the past 65 years, the global literacy rate has risen by 4 % EVERY 5 years, so From 42 % in 1960 to 86 % in 2015.

The growth rate of education increased after the mid-twentieth century, when the expansion of basic education became a global priority.

Statistical data published by the ourworldindata platform showed that illiteracy in LIBYA IS ONLY 9 % of the population, according to the most recent data reported in 2015.