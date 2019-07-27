ليبيا_الآن| سواحل ليبيا تُشعل أزمة دولية بعد حادثة غرق أكثر من 100 مهاجر . . …

#Libya _ now | the coast of Libya light up an international crisis after the drowning of more than 100 migrants

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Girish, described Libya as the insecure country of asylum, commenting on the drowning of more than 100 illegal migrants on its coast.

In a statement by his spokesman farhan rightly, gu expressed his deep sadness at the fact that migrants, after their boat crashed, off the coast of Libya.

The statement stressed that Libya is not a safe country, and illegal migrants must be treated with respect in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General of the united nations also expressed his concern, following the bombing of the tajoura shelter centre last month, close to military positions of the government of reconciliation.