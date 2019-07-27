مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة: مجموعة من الجيش تقدمت لـ ” كوبري القره بوللي”

مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة : قوة من الجيش تقدمت لـ ” كوبري القره بوللي ” على الطريق الساحلي شرق #طرابلس نفذت مهمة ضد مجموعة كانت تتمركز هناك وتمارس الخطف على الهوية ثم عادت لسابق مواقعها.

Group of operations in the western region with general command: an army force applied to the al-take bridge on the coastal road east of #Tripoli carried out a mission against a group that was stationed there, engaged in identity kidnapping and then returned to its former positions. #Libya #Observatory