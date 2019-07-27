ليبيا_الآن| السراج يكشف “شروطه” لوقف الاشتباكات . . . بحث رئيس المجلس الرئا…

#Libya _ now | AOS reveals his "terms" to stop clashes

.

.

.

The President of the presidential council of the government of Concord Fayez Aos today Saturday, together with the head of the united nations mission of support in Libya Ghassan Salama, discussed the mission's efforts to stop clashes in Tripoli and return to the political process.

According to a statement by the government of reconciliation, AOS, during the meeting held at his residence in Tunisia, had reaffirmed that the cessation of clashes and the resumption of the political process depended on the withdrawal of the forces of the national army and its return to its previous positions, and that the political process would be built. New to rules that take into account the data generated by the clashes.