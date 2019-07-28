ليبيا_الآن| الطب الميداني والدعم يطالب بوقف الاعتداء المتكرر على الأطقم الطبية …

#Libya _ now | Field Medicine and support demand to stop repeated assault on medical crews

The Director-General of the center for field medicine and support announced that the attack on the corner field hospital on the road of the airport, killed four doctors, and injured eight other medical and medical elements.

The Centre's statement indicated that the medical elements that were injured in the attack were immediately transferred to receive urgent treatment.

The Director of the field medicine and support centre denied repeated assault on medical crews and field hospitals and stressed the sanctity of these medical facilities.

The statement confirmed that the centre continued to perform its work, to rescue and rescue wounded, civilians and military from the sites of armed clashes.