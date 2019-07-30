النص الكامل لإحاطة المبعوث سلامة عن #ليبيا لمجلس الأمن. #المرصد وأبرز ماجاء ف

النص الكامل لإحاطة المبعوث سلامة عن #ليبيا لمجلس الأمن. #المرصد
وأبرز ماجاء فيها :
– على مجلس الأمن العمل على وقف القتال في طرابلس ومنع تدفق مزيد من السلاح للجميع .
– تناقشت مع المشير حفتر في قضية النائبة سهام سرقيوة التي أُختطفت في #بنغازي على يد جماعة مجهولة وضرورة محاسبة الفاعلين .
– العناصر المتطرفة تسعى إلى اكتساب الشرعية من خلال الإنضمام إلى هذه المعركة .
– الجماعات المسلحة في #طرابلس زادت من عمليات خطف المسؤولين الحكوميين .
– مدير مركز الرقابة على الأغذية والأدوية أُختطف على يد جماعة مسلحة بغرض تصفية الحسابات وطلب الفدية
المزيد :
Full text of envoy salama's briefing on #Libya for the security council. #Observatory
And Rose came in it:
– The Security Council must work to stop the fighting in Tripoli and prevent the flow of more weapons to all.
– I discussed with marshal haftar in the case of deputy siham secret, who was abducted in #Benghazi by an unknown group and the need to hold the perpetrators accountable.
– extremist elements seek to gain legitimacy by joining this battle.
– armed groups in #Tripoli have increased the abductions of government officials.
– the director of the food and medicine control centre was abducted by an armed group for the purpose of clearing accounts and asking for ransom
More:
أضف تعليقـك