النص الكامل لإحاطة المبعوث سلامة عن #ليبيا لمجلس الأمن. #المرصد وأبرز ماجاء ف

تم النشر منذُ دقيقة واحدة
النص الكامل لإحاطة المبعوث سلامة عن #ليبيا لمجلس الأمن. #المرصد

وأبرز ماجاء فيها :

– على مجلس الأمن العمل على وقف القتال في طرابلس ومنع تدفق مزيد من السلاح للجميع .

– تناقشت مع المشير حفتر في قضية النائبة سهام سرقيوة التي أُختطفت في #بنغازي على يد جماعة مجهولة وضرورة محاسبة الفاعلين .

– العناصر المتطرفة تسعى إلى اكتساب الشرعية من خلال الإنضمام إلى هذه المعركة .

– الجماعات المسلحة في #طرابلس زادت من عمليات خطف المسؤولين الحكوميين .

– مدير مركز الرقابة على الأغذية والأدوية أُختطف على يد جماعة مسلحة بغرض تصفية الحسابات وطلب الفدية

Full text of envoy salama's briefing on #Libya for the security council. #Observatory

And Rose came in it:

– The Security Council must work to stop the fighting in Tripoli and prevent the flow of more weapons to all.

– I discussed with marshal haftar in the case of deputy siham secret, who was abducted in #Benghazi by an unknown group and the need to hold the perpetrators accountable.

– extremist elements seek to gain legitimacy by joining this battle.

– armed groups in #Tripoli have increased the abductions of government officials.

– the director of the food and medicine control centre was abducted by an armed group for the purpose of clearing accounts and asking for ransom

