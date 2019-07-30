النص الكامل لإحاطة المبعوث سلامة عن #ليبيا لمجلس الأمن. #المرصد وأبرز ماجاء ف

Full text of envoy salama's briefing on #Libya for the security council. #Observatory

And Rose came in it:

– The Security Council must work to stop the fighting in Tripoli and prevent the flow of more weapons to all.

– I discussed with marshal haftar in the case of deputy siham secret, who was abducted in #Benghazi by an unknown group and the need to hold the perpetrators accountable.

– extremist elements seek to gain legitimacy by joining this battle.

– armed groups in #Tripoli have increased the abductions of government officials.

– the director of the food and medicine control centre was abducted by an armed group for the purpose of clearing accounts and asking for ransom

