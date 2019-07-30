مصدر عسكري من مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية بالقيادة العامة لـ #المرصد : ضربة جوية على تمام الساعة 7:40 صباحاً تستهدف منصة صواريخ في مشروع الموز شرق #طرابلس أُستخدمت في قصف وتعطيل مطار معيتيقة خلال الساعات الماضية . #ليبيا
Military source from the western region operations group with the general command of #Observatory: an air strike at 7:40 am targeting a missile platform in the banana project east of #Tripoli used to bomb and disrupt the airport of mitiga during the past hours. #Libya
