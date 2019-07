#Libya _ now | Ghassan Salama calls for a truce in Tripoli on the occasion of Eid Al-adha

.

.

.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general in Libya, Ghassan Salama, called on Monday during a meeting of the security council dedicated to Libya to stop the fighting in Tripoli on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, beginning on August 10, through which prisoners and detainees are exchanged with the parties to the conflict. .