عاجل

أركان الوفاق: على سلامة كشف المتطرفين الذين يزعم قتالهم في صفوفنا أو سنعتبرها

تم النشر منذُ ساعتين
تعليقات
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
Pillars of reconciliation: on the safety of the extremists who are allegedly fighting in our ranks or we will consider it an attempt to distort. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

