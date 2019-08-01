عاجل

لجنة تنفيذ اتفاق #تاورغاء – #مصراتة تبحث تطورات تهيئة الخدمات القطاعية بتاورغا

The Implementation Committee of #tawergha#misrata is looking at developments in the development of sector services with a cancellation. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • مصراته اصبحت خيال مآته ولا تستطيع حتى الدفاع عن نفسها وكل يوم تستقبل جثث لشبابها اضلهم الحيوان صوان ودفعهم الى التهلكة من اجل حفنة دنانير القاها اليهم ونهب اخوانه ثروات الشعب الليبى وحولوها بالدولار الى سلطان الدعارة فى الباب العالى لخدمة مزاجه العالى وهو يشجع كلاب مسعورة يلقى اليهم بالفتات يتصارعوا عليها تحت اقدامه

