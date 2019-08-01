ليبيا_الآن| الإعلام الحربي: تقدم كبير في طرابلس . . . أعلنت شعبة الإعلام ال…

#ليبيا_الآن| الإعلام الحربي: تقدم كبير في طرابلس
أعلنت شعبة الإعلام الحربي التابعة للجيش الوطني، مساء الخميس، إحراز “تقدم كبير لقوات الجيش بمختلف محاور القتال في العاصمة طرابلس”.
وقالت الشعبة بصفحتها في “فيسبوك” إن وحدات الجيش أوقعت بصفوف قوات الوفاق أكثر من 25 قتيلا في حصيلة أولية، مضيفة أن الجماعات المسلحة شرعت بقصف الأحياء السكنية منها منطقة الهضبة بالقذائف العشوائية.
وأكدت أن الجيش الوطني “يحرص في هذه اللحظات على سلامة المدنيين بناء على تعليمات القائد العام”.
واندلعت الخميس اشتباكات متقطعة بين المجموعات التابعة لحكومة الوفاق والجيش الوطني، في محور اليرموك والسواني ومحور طريق النهر وطريق المطار، تبعها نعي المجموعة المسلحة المعروفة باسم “لواء الصمود” 7 من مُقاتليها، قالت إنهم قُتلوا خلال اشتباكات مع قوات الجيش الوطني، في محور السواني.
#Libya _ now | War Media: great progress in Tripoli
On Thursday evening, the National Army War Information Division announced that "significant progress has been made for army forces in various fighting areas in the capital Tripoli".
On its facebook page, the division said that army units had dropped more than 25 people dead in an initial toll, adding that armed groups had started bombing residential areas including the plateau area with random shells.
She stressed that at these moments the National Army " is keen on the safety of civilians on the instructions of the commander-in –
There were intermittent clashes between the groups of the government of concord and the National Army, at the yarmouk and suani axis, the river road axis and the airport road, followed by the conscious of the armed group known as "Al-Outlast Brigade" 7 of its fighters, said a They were killed during clashes with National Army forces, in the axis of ạlswạny.
