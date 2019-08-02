عاجل

السويحلي: معركتنا مع حفتر ستتوسع إلى ما بعد #طرابلس.. وأنصح سلامة بأن يستقيل و

تم النشر منذُ 20 ساعة
تعليقات
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

السويحلي: معركتنا مع حفتر ستتوسع إلى ما بعد #طرابلس.. وأنصح سلامة بأن يستقيل ويغادر البلاد. #ليبيا #المرصد

Ạlswyḥly: our battle with haftar will expand beyond #Tripoli.. and advise salama to resign and leave the country. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليقات

  • يا حفيد الخونه يا ذيوث اللي اللي حيتوسع هي مؤخرتك يا بغل يا جبان يا خسيس. و الله ماعاد عندكم وين هاربين مصيركم سحن بوسليم ياخونه يا عملاء يا أشباه الرجال. أرتدي زي النساء افضل لانك لست من صنف الرجال يا عرص

    رد