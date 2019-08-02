مدير دائرة الإعلام بالشركة العامة للكهرباء محمد التكوري يؤكد بأن إستمرار أناني

مدير دائرة الإعلام بالشركة العامة للكهرباء محمد التكوري يؤكد بأن إستمرار أنانية بعض المدن والمناطق الرافضة لطرح الأحمال وإعادة التيار الكهربائي بالقوة عنوة عن غرفة التحكم سيتسبب في تكرار حالات الإظلام التام كما حدث اليوم . #ليبيا#المرصد
The Director of the information service of the public electricity company Mohamed Al-Cup confirms that the continued selfishness of some cities and areas that are rejected to release loads and force power back from the control room will cause a repeat of total blackout as happened today. #Libya#Observatory
أضف تعليقـك