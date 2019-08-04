عاجل

الشركة العامة للكهرباء تعلن إقتحام ” مجموعات خارجة عن القانون ” لمحطات تحويل

تم النشر منذُ 19 ساعة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

الشركة العامة للكهرباء تعلن إقتحام ” مجموعات خارجة عن القانون ” لمحطات تحويل ( شرق #طرابلس – كعام – #الخمس ) وإرجاعها التيار الكهربائي بالقوة محذرة من إنخفاض التردد وبالتالي خروج بعض وحدات التوليد عن الخدمة وتهديد إستقرار الشبكة. #ليبيا #المرصد

The State Electricity Company announces the entry into “Outlaw groups” of the conversion stations (East of #Tripoli – public – #five) and the return of the power power by force warning from low frequency and thus the exit of some obstetric units and threatening stability Network. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك