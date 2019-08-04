الشركة العامة للكهرباء تعلن إقتحام ” مجموعات خارجة عن القانون ” لمحطات تحويل ( شرق #طرابلس – كعام – #الخمس ) وإرجاعها التيار الكهربائي بالقوة محذرة من إنخفاض التردد وبالتالي خروج بعض وحدات التوليد عن الخدمة وتهديد إستقرار الشبكة. #ليبيا#المرصد
The State Electricity Company announces the entry into “Outlaw groups” of the conversion stations (East of #Tripoli – public – #five) and the return of the power power by force warning from low frequency and thus the exit of some obstetric units and threatening stability Network. #Libya#Observatory
