ليبيا_الآن| المنصوري: “استهداف معيتيقة لتهريب آلاف الإرهابيين” . . . قال ال…

#Libya _ now | Mansouri: "targeting mitiga to smuggle thousands of terrorists"

General fawzi al mansouri ordered the axis of ain zaara in Tripoli to the emirati newspaper "Union" that the armed formations stationed in Tripoli bomb the mitiga international airport and its surroundings, with the aim of smuggling terrorists detained in the prison near the airport to compensate for their human losses in the battles against the army National.

The newspaper transmitted a statement to the of, stating that it was an armed group following bashir behind Allah, known as " Al-Baqarah who was targeting the mitiga international airport with mortars.

Mansouri indicated that the battle of the liberation of Tripoli was close to the moment the army forces entered the heart of the capital with military reinforcements from the cities of ajdabiya and burn to the fighting hubs.