ليبيا_الآن| البدء بتطبيق قرار خفض الرسم على النقد الأجنبي . . . شرعت المصار…

starting to apply the decision to lower the drawing on foreign exchange

On Sunday, commercial banks have begun to apply the central bank of Libya's central bank book issued today by the director of the department of bank control and cash mukhtar long, on the application of the reduction of the fee to foreign exchange sales as of today.

The book book, which was read by channel 218, all bank departments need to apply last week's decision to reduce the fee rate from 183 % to 163 % in respect of business credits and personal remittances For individuals for the purpose of studying and treating abroad.