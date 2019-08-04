وزير الداخلية بالحكومة المؤقتة المستشار إبراهيم أبوشناف : #ليبيا يراد لها أن ت

وزير الداخلية بالحكومة المؤقتة المستشار إبراهيم أبوشناف : #ليبيا يراد لها أن تكون مكب للإرهابيين منذ سنة 2011 وحتى الآن وقد أصدرت تعليمات بإطلاق النار وإستخدام القوة ضد كل من يحاول الإعتداء على مراكز الشرطة أو أي مواقع أمنية في #بنغازي . #المرصد
Minister of the interior of the interim government Chancellor Ibrahim Abu Chennaf: #Libya is intended to be a terrorist dump since 2011 and until now it has instructed to fire and use force against anyone who tries to attack police stations or any security sites In #Benghazi. #Observatory
