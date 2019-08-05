ليبيا_الآن| اتصال ماكرون بـ السيسي لتسوية الأزمة الليبية . . . صرح الناطق ب…

#Libya _ now | Macron's connection to sisi to settle the Libyan crisis

The spokesman for the presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Bassam radi, stated that the French President Emmanuel Macron made a telephone call to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, stressing the importance of breaking out of the status quo and resolving the Libyan crisis, which is a threat to the security of the entire region. In order to restore stability to Libya, and to enable it to restore its regional role and states."

"satisfied", said that president sisi confirmed Egypt's position in support of the unity, stability and security of Libya and the activation of the will of the people, and also renewed what I consider Egypt's support for the efforts of the Libyan National Army in combating terrorism and eliminating terrorist organizations that represent a threat not only to Libya; regional security and the Mediterranean region, and rejection of all forms of external interventions in the internal matter.