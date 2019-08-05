ليبيا_الآن| اتصال ماكرون بـ السيسي لتسوية الأزمة الليبية . . . صرح الناطق ب…

#ليبيا_الآن| اتصال ماكرون بـ السيسي لتسوية الأزمة الليبية
صرح الناطق باسم رئاسة جمهورية مصر العربية، بسام راضي، أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً بالرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، أكد فيه على أهمية الخروج من الوضع الراهن وتسوية الأزمة الليبية، التي تمثل تهديداً لأمن المنطقة بأسرها، وذلك بهدف عودة الاستقرار إلى ليبيا، وتمكينها من استعادة دورها الإقليمي والدول.”
وقال “راضي”، إن الرئيس السيسي أكد موقف مصر الداعم لوحدة واستقرار ليبيا وأمنها وتفعيل إرادة الشعب، كما جدد ما اعتبره دعم مصر لجهود الجيش الوطني الليبي في مكافحة الإرهاب والقضاء على التنظيمات الإرهابية التي تمثل تهديداً ليس فقط على ليبيا؛ بل الأمن الإقليمي ومنطقة البحر المتوسط، ورفض كل أشكال التدخلات الخارجية في الشأن الداخلي.
#Libya _ now | Macron's connection to sisi to settle the Libyan crisis
The spokesman for the presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Bassam radi, stated that the French President Emmanuel Macron made a telephone call to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, stressing the importance of breaking out of the status quo and resolving the Libyan crisis, which is a threat to the security of the entire region. In order to restore stability to Libya, and to enable it to restore its regional role and states."
"satisfied", said that president sisi confirmed Egypt's position in support of the unity, stability and security of Libya and the activation of the will of the people, and also renewed what I consider Egypt's support for the efforts of the Libyan National Army in combating terrorism and eliminating terrorist organizations that represent a threat not only to Libya; regional security and the Mediterranean region, and rejection of all forms of external interventions in the internal matter.
