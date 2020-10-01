Exclusive : Because of his refusal to appoint a manager to succeed Abdel Hakim Ba’ayo … Administrative Control calls “Mustafa Al-Khattabi”

A source at the Libyan Investment Company revealed in an exclusive statement to the Sada Economic newspaper that the Administrative Control Authority had summoned the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan Investment Company “Mustafa AlKhattabi” due to his lack of commitment to the control book to assign a general manager to a new Al-Hamra company to succeed Abdel Hakim Baeo.

The source confirmed the refusal of “Mustafa Al-Khattabi to assign a director to succeed Ba’ayo Despite the corruption committed by Al-Hamra Company and the monitoring of all regulatory authorities.

The director general of the Libyan Investment Company, Salem Ahneesh, had delivered a letter to Al-Khattabi for the purpose of choosing a general manager of Al-Hamra, with Al-Khattabi’s refusal to do so and the extension of the period for Bayou despite its end years ago.

يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من صحيفة صدى الاقتصادية