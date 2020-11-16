Al Sarraj Welcomes the results of the Tunis Dialogue and announces the allocation of funds to the High Electoral Commission

President of the Presidency Council Fayez Al Sarraj welcomed the findings of the participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which was held in Tunisia, in which it was agreed to set the date for the presidential and parliamentary elections on the twenty fourth of December of next year 2021.

Al Sarraj announced in a statement today Monday that the Presidential Council allocated a sum of money to the High Electoral

Commission and to harness all the capabilities available to the Commission to perform its work efficiently and professionally, stressing its support for holding the elections to to get out of the current crisis in the country.

Al Sarraj stressed the importance of adhering to the declared history and for everyone to place the interest of the homeland above personal interest and for the spirit of understanding and brotherhood to prevail throughout Libya in order to reach the desired democratic .

يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من صحيفة صدى الاقتصادية