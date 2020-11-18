اقتصاد

Economic expert : Can governor ( CBL ) To avoid conflict with GNA by stopping board meetings and implementing the banking law

The economist and founder of the Libyan capital market, Suleiman Al Shuhumi,” said today Tuesday It was possible governor ( CBL ) Al Siddiq Al kabir To avoid conflict and the increase in tension and mutual provocation with the ( GNA ) over the expected economic reforms and the escalation of the conflict regarding the management of (LFB ) only by not stopping the holding of the meetings of the Board of Directors of CBL.

The economist added During a post on his official “Facebook” page, in addition to holding meetings, the implementation of the Banks Law.

