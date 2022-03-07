رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المدينة مصراتة القابضة يزور معرض ليبيا للصناعات

قام رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المدينة مصراتة القابضة “عبدالله سليمان بن نصر” بزيارة إلى معرض ليبيا للصناعات 2022، والذي قامت به شركة المسداة لتنظيم المعارض على أرض المعارض مصراتة.

حيث تجول رئيس مجلس الإدارة في جناح شركة دهانات المدينة مصراتة و جناح شركة الياقوت للصناعات البلاستيكية وهي إحدى الشركات التابعة لشركة المدينة مصراتة القابضة، وكذلك تجول برفقة أعضاء شركة المسداة لتنظيم المعارض داخل أروقة المعرض، وقد أنبهر رئيس مجلس الإدارة بالصناعات المعروضة والتي تثبت بأن الليبيين لديهم القدرة بأن يقوموا بصناعات كبيرة لو أتيحت لهم الفرصة.

document.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”, function(event) {

jQuery( ‘#slider-pro-3-385304’ ).sliderPro({

//width

width: “100%”,

//height

autoHeight: true,

//auto play

autoplay: true,

autoplayOnHover: ‘none’,

autoplayDelay: 3000,

arrows: true,

buttons: true,

smallSize: 500,

mediumSize: 1000,

largeSize: 3000,

fade: true,

//thumbnail

thumbnailArrows: true,

thumbnailWidth: 200,

thumbnailHeight: 133,

thumbnailPointer: true,

centerImage: true,

imageScaleMode: ‘cover’,

allowScaleUp: true,

startSlide: 0,

loop: true,

slideDistance: 5,

autoplayDirection: ‘normal’,

touchSwipe: true,

fullScreen: true,

});

});

/* Layout 3 */

/* border */

/* font + color */

.title-in {

font-family: Arial !important;

color: #FFFFFF !important;

background-color: #000000 !important;

opacity: 0.7 !important;

}

.desc-in {

font-family: Arial !important;

color: #FFFFFF !important;

background-color: #00000 !important;

opacity: 0.7 !important;

}

/* bullets color */

.sp-button {

border: 2px solid #000000 !important;

}

.sp-selected-button {

background-color: #000000 !important;

}

/* pointer color – bottom */

/* pointer color – top */

/* full screen icon */

.sp-full-screen-button::before {

color: #FFFFFF !important;

}

/* hover navigation icon color */

.sp-next-arrow::after, .sp-next-arrow::before {

background-color: #FFFFFF !important;

}

.sp-previous-arrow::after, .sp-previous-arrow::before {

background-color: #FFFFFF !important;

}

#slider-pro-3-385304 .title-in {

color: #FFFFFF !important;

font-weight: bolder;

text-align: center;

}

#slider-pro-3-385304 .title-in-bg {

background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.7); !important;

white-space: unset !important;

max-width: 90%;

min-width: 40%;

transform: initial !important;

-webkit-transform: initial !important;

font-size: 14px !important;

}

#slider-pro-3-385304 .desc-in {

color: #FFFFFF !important;

text-align: center;

}

#slider-pro-3-385304 .desc-in-bg {

background: rgba(#00000, 0.7) !important;

white-space: unset !important;

width: 80% !important;

min-width: 30%;

transform: initial !important;

-webkit-transform: initial !important;

font-size: 13px !important;

}

@media (max-width: 640px) {

#slider-pro-3-385304 .hide-small-screen {

display: none;

}

}

@media (max-width: 860px) {

#slider-pro-3-385304 .sp-layer {

font-size: 18px;

}

#slider-pro-3-385304 .hide-medium-screen {

display: none;

}

}

.slides-not-found {

background-color: #a92929;

border-radius: 5px;

color: #fff;

font-family: initial;

text-align: center;

padding:12px;

}

/* Custom CSS */





The post رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المدينة مصراتة القابضة يزور معرض ليبيا للصناعات appeared first on عين ليبيا | آخر أخبار ليبيا.

يمكنك ايضا قراءة الخبر في المصدر من موقع عين ليبيا