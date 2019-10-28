منوعات

بالصور.. انطلاق فعاليات ملتقى ليبيا الدولي للتنمية الصحية المستدامة

انطلقت الاثنين، بالمستشفى الجامعي في طرابلس، فعاليات ملتقى ليبيا الدولي للتنمية الصحية المستدامة، في دورته الثالثة تحت شعار (صحتنا أهم المعايير والمواصفات في الخدمات الطبية وإستيراد الادوية والاغدية) بالتعاون مع مركز الرقابة على الاغدية والأدوية.

وحضر فعاليات هذا المؤتمر العلمي عدد من المسؤولين في المجال الصحي والمستشفيات والمراكز العلمية، والإمداد الطبي والمركز الوطنى لمكافحة الأمراض ومجلس التخصصات الطبية ونقابة الصيادلة والهية العامة لتشجيع الاستثمار والهيئة العامة للمعارض واتحاد الصيادلةن بحسب ما أفاد المستشفى الجامعي طرابلس في منشور عبر صفحته الرسمية على فيسبوك.

واُفتُتح على هامش الملتقى معرض بمشاركة العديد من الشركات المتخصصة في صناعة الأجهزة والمعدات الطبية.

وتستمر فعاليات الملتقى ليوم غد الثلاثاء، لمناقشة عدة مواضيع لها علاقة بالرقابة على الدواء والغذاء وتتناول أهم المقومات لإنجاح العمل الرقابي وأحكامه، بحسب المسؤولين بمركز الرقابة على الأغذية والأدوية.

