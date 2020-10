علماء.. ابتكار أول «لسان» اصطناعي بشري

Scientists led by @FoodSciLeeds have 3D printed the first ever biomimetic tongue surface, opening new possibilities for helping with food safety by detecting counterfeits, developing nutritional technologies, pharmaceutics, and dry mouth therapies.https://t.co/5tOhJ95QMt pic.twitter.com/31cGPjVUS2

