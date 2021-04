نيوزيلندا تُحظر تصدير الأبقار الحية بسبب مخاوف من المس برفاهيتها

This is world leading! Thousands of animals will no longer suffer.

We’re pleased to see that our Government has listened to the tens of thousands of Kiwis who have spoken out about this issue.

Thank the government for taking animal welfare seriously at https://t.co/SupWQ97Gs0 pic.twitter.com/Vsz48zjO46

— SAFE (NZ) (@SAFEnewzealand) April 13, 2021