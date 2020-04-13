اخبار ليبيا الان عاجل

سلاح الجو التابع للجيش الليبي يقصف مواقع عسكرية في مدينة مصراتة

تم النشر منذُ 5 ساعات
تعليقات
مصدر الخبر / بوابة افريقيا الاخبارية
بوابة افريقيا الاخبارية
مصدر الخبر / بوابة افريقيا الاخبارية

سلاح الجو التابع للجيش الليبي يقصف مواقع عسكرية متفرقة بشكل مكثف في مدينة مصراتة.

عن مصدر الخبر

بوابة افريقيا الاخبارية

بوابة افريقيا الاخبارية

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليقات

  • تاخر هذا القصف كثيرا كنا نتمناه من زمان واتمنى فرض حصار بحرى على الميناء وحجز اى سفينة تقترب منه

    رد

  • you must not stop and burn down all ports (air/sea, run ways & else) in that Satanic city Misrata since we know now as what they have done with women , children and injured soldiers in Surmaan and Subratah
    We must severely induce and inject only maximum punishment and pain in that evil city..forget about (Geneva war protocols) or any mercy since that comes from god only
    Also, must stop/cease all news & updates and go for the finish

    رد