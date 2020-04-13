سلاح الجو التابع للجيش الليبي يقصف مواقع عسكرية في مدينة مصراتة

تعليقات
تاخر هذا القصف كثيرا كنا نتمناه من زمان واتمنى فرض حصار بحرى على الميناء وحجز اى سفينة تقترب منه
you must not stop and burn down all ports (air/sea, run ways & else) in that Satanic city Misrata since we know now as what they have done with women , children and injured soldiers in Surmaan and Subratah
We must severely induce and inject only maximum punishment and pain in that evil city..forget about (Geneva war protocols) or any mercy since that comes from god only
Also, must stop/cease all news & updates and go for the finish
