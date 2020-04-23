اخبار ليبيا الان عاجل

كلمة القائد العام للقوات المسلحة المشير خليفة حفتر – فيديو

تم النشر منذُ 7 ساعات
تعليقات
مصدر الخبر / قناة ليبيا
قناة ليبيا
مصدر الخبر / قناة ليبيا

 

كلمة القائد العام للقوات المسلحة المشير خليفة حفتر

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة ليبيا

قناة ليبيا

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليقات

  • قرار تأخر كثيرا ومن الغد ثورة الفاتح من رمضان لسحق المليشيات الارهابية ومن اليوم لاحصانة سياسية للسراج وحكومته وبالتالى على نسور الجو التعامل معهم زعماء عصابات ارهابية

    رد

    • A vivid -True- Libyan DNA & so high soaring FALCON – This is not just for now or this year, it is a future vision & its for the sake of many true Libyan generations
      The traitors & cowards are done & cooked – This is a great Ramadan for all TRUE Libyans
      VIVA Libyan Falcons & Lions, and must DEEP FRY the ugly Turkish owls & brother/sisterhood(bloody criminals) of ShawaTeen, the traitors from Misrata, Alsaaraj & else

      رد