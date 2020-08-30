ليبيا الان

حراك “23 أغسطس” يعلن الحداد على شاب قُتل برصاص الكتائب

تم النشر منذُ 24 دقيقة
مصدر الخبر / قناة 218 الليبية
حراك “23 أغسطس” يعلن الحداد 3 أيام على روح الشاب “سند المقرحي” الذي استهدفه رصاص الكتائب المسلحة في غوط الشعال، ويؤكد تجميد الحراك بالفترة المذكورة

  • edraiby..#ghout elsha’al#..#trablous#
    It is not the briliance of their political leaders.. that makes the lives of the Libyan people hell..but the simple fact that..the Libyan people are not accustomed to come out in MASS PROTESTS..to make a real change..Libyans must protest in masses..a protest made up of few hundreds or even a few thousonds of people.. is not suffecient..to achieve real change..Libyans must.come out in the hundreds of thousands..if not in the millions

