الجيش الليبي بقيادة حفتر يستعد لعرض عسكري ضخم في بنغازي… فيديو صور

1/2. 166 Battalion seem pretty chuffed with this Russian UAZ-469 comms bucket. First time I’ve seen it.

3. Didn’t know 166 had tanks.

4. Also seen in a separate convoy were several (new?) Jeep Gladiators (ht @YAlfaires) pic.twitter.com/HpSJYF0sac

— Libya Monitoring 🇱🇾 (@Libya_OSINT) May 24, 2021