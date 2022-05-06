THE (LIBYA REVIVAL BLOC) INITIATIVE FOR THE PEACEFUL RENEWAL OF LEGITIMACY IN LIBYA

Against the background of the current political blockage and tension, which threatens the Libyan people in their security, health, and sustenance, and even in the unity of their country, and their very existence, and to prevent the use of violence in resolving current conflicts, and to return to appealing to the free will of the Libyan people through direct presidential and parliamentary elections, and out of respect for the nearly 3 million Libyan voters who have already registered in the voter registry.

The Libya Revival Bloc (Ihya Libya) is presenting this initiative to all active forces in Libya and to all voters, seeking their support and their demand

of its activation.

