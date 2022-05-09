German Ambassador Ohnmacht Met with Presidential Candidate Nayed

This Monday evening, the German Ambassador to Libya, Mr. Michael Ohnmacht, met, on a videoconferencing platform, with the Presidential Candidate Aref Nayed, Chairman of Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya). They discussed the latest developments in Libya, and ways to overcome the current political crisis and move forward with the presidential and parliamentary electoral process. They also discussed the most important of the 10 points presented by the Ihya Libya initiative to peacefully renew legitimacy in Libya, and the six tracks on which international consensus was reached in (Berlin 1) and (Berlin 2), and the Security Council resolutions and statements based on them.
