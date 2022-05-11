Italian Ambassador Buccino met with Presidential Candidate Nayed

This Tuesday evening, the Italian Ambassador to Libya, Mr Giuseppe Buccino, met via a videoconferencing platform with the Presidential Candidate Aref Nayed, Chairman of Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya). They discussed the latest developments in Libya, and ways to overcome the current political crisis and move forward with the Presidential and Parliamentary electoral process. They also discussed the most important of the 10 points presented by the Ihya Libya initiative to peacefully renew legitimacy in Libya.