Presidential Candidate Nayed met with EU Ambassador Sabadell

This Tuesday, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Libya, José Sabadell, held a virtual meeting with the Presidential Candidate Aref Nayed, Chairman of Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya).

They discussed the latest alarming developments in Libya, and ways to overcome the current political crisis, protect and serve civilians, and move forward with the Presidential and Parliamentary electoral process. They also discussed the most important of the 10 points presented by the Ihya Libya initiative to peacefully renew legitimacy in Libya.

