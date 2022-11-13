شاهد: تصادم بين طائرتين في الجو خلال معرض دالاس الجوي بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية

وقع تصادم في الجو بين طائرتين في معرض وينغز أوفر دالاس الجوي في مطار دالاس بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حسب ما أعلنته وسائل الإعلام المحلية.

ووقع الحادث حوالي الساعة 1:30 مساء حسب ما أكدته المصادر ذاتها.

وانتقلت قوات الإنقاذ إلى عين المكان بعدما شب حريق هائل في الطائرتين عقب تحطمهما أمام العشرات من المتابعين.

واصطدمت طائرة بوينغ من طراز بي 17 فلاينغ فورتريس بطائرة بيل بي 63 كينغ كوبرا، وتحطمت خلال العرض الجوي.

ولم تحدد هيأة الطيران الأمريكية عدد الأشخاص الذين كانوا على متن الطائرتين.