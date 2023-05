العراق يحقق أكثر من 7 مليارات دولار إيرادات نفطية

An Iraqi labourer works at an oil refinery in the southern town Nasiriyah on October 30, 2015. South Oil Company (SOC) has raised production at Nasiriyah oil field from 40,000 barrels per day to between 65,000 and 70,000 barrels as it aims to reach 100,000 barrels by the end of next month. AFP PHOTO / HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI (Photo by HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI / AFP)