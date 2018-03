أدلة وتسجيلات… سيف الإسلام القذافي يفجر مفاجأة في أول حوار بعد إعلان ترشحه

WATCH: During an exclusive interview with Euronews in 2011, Colonel Gaddafi’s son demanded Sarkozy to repay Libya the money he took for his 2007 campaign election that helped him become French president.

Read more: https://t.co/JE4l87W762 pic.twitter.com/Mo3SHK2D1V

— euronews (@euronews) March 20, 2018