"بانتسير" تسقط طائرة حربية في ليبيا

Footage of #GNA air force MiG-23UB which was downed today by #LNA over #Tarhunah, there is big possibility that #LNA used Pantsir-S1 medium-range surface-to-air missile system in this operation pic.twitter.com/oVwxWXW8Uj

— Mohamed Mansour 🇪🇬 (@Mansourtalk) July 4, 2019