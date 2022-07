أمريكا تدين إعدام 4 نشطاء في ميانمار

We condemn the military regime’s execution of pro-democracy leaders and elected officials for exercising their fundamental freedoms. We join the people of Myanmar in mourning the loss of Ko Jimmy, Phyo Zeya Thaw, Hla Myo Aung, and Aung Thura Zaw. pic.twitter.com/UqvOazmzIF

— U.S. Embassy Burma (@USEmbassyBurma) July 25, 2022