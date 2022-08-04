أيسلندا.. بركان يثور مجددا قرب العاصمة.. فيديو

Reykjanes on fire (again): Here’s the moment the @mblfrettir webcam discovers the new eruption at Fagradalsfjall, Iceland (around 13:27 local time). Livestream can be viewed at https://t.co/wvSA7XvtsR #Iceland #icelandvolcano #icelandquakes #volcano pic.twitter.com/UWPBuCqtIb
— Benjamin Hennig (@geoviews) August 3, 2022
WATCH: A volcano close to the capital of Iceland and the country’s main airport has began to erupt, the country’s meteorological authorities said. the eruption is near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik #Iceland #Volcano pic.twitter.com/nHQUIoMHCy
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 3, 2022
Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed.
— Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) August 3, 2022
