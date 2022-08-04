ليبيا نيوز

أيسلندا.. بركان يثور مجددا قرب العاصمة.. فيديو

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
قال مكتب الأرصاد الجوية الأيسلندي (IMO) ، اليوم الأربعاء إن بركانا ثار في أيسلندا بالقرب من العاصمة ريكيافيك، فيما أظهرت صور حية على وسائل الإعلام المحلية حمما تنفجر من شق في قشرة أرض

وقع الانفجار على بعد 40 كيلومترا (25 ميلا) من ريكيافيك، بالقرب من موقع بركان جبل فاجرادالسفيال الذي اندلع لمدة ستة أشهر في مارس-سبتمبر 2021، مما أثار إعجاب السياح والمتفرجين الذين توافدوا على المكان لتوثيق الحدث.
وكتبت المنظمة البحرية الدولية التي تراقب النشاط الزلزالي على تويتر، “بدأ الثوران بالقرب من فاجرادالسفيال. لم يتم تأكيد الموقع الدقيق بعد”.
وقالت في وقت لاحق إن ثوران البركان بدأ في وادي “ميرادالير على بعد 1.5 كيلومتر شمال ستورا هروت”.
وقالت هيئة المطارات الوطنية في أيسلندا لوكالة فرانس برس إن أي رحلات جوية لم تتأثر في الوقت الحالي.
ينتمي جبل فاجرادالسفيال إلى نظام Krysuvik البركاني في شبه جزيرة ريكيانيس في جنوب غرب أيسلندا.
تمتلك أيسلندا 32 نظاما بركانيا تعتبر نشطة حاليا، وهو أعلى رقم في أوروبا. تشهد البلاد ثورانا كل خمس سنوات في المتوسط.
تقع الجزيرة الشاسعة بالقرب من الدائرة القطبية الشمالية على امتداد منتصف حيد وسط المحيط الأطلسي (الأطلسي ريدج)، وهو صدع في قاع المحيط يفصل بين الصفائح التكتونية في أوراسيا وأمريكا الشمالية.

