"حلق فوق تايوان"… الجيش الصيني يستخدم صاروخا فرط صوتي في مناوراته حول الجزيرة… فيديو

The 🇨🇳 army has started another military exercise with live firing around Taiwan. They will be held from 4 to 7 Aug. in six areas around the island

It is reported that the DF-17 “aircraft carrier killer” hypersonic missile and long-range artillery will be used for the first time pic.twitter.com/21dqRCezH9

— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) August 4, 2022