برد بحجم فاكهة "جريب فروت" يتسبب بتحطيم السيارات في كندا… فيديو

GIMME SHELTER: Footage from inside a car shows passengers ducking for cover as chunks of hail smashed the vehicle’s windows in Alberta, Canada.
Grapefruit-sized hail was reported in the region. https://t.co/zspJT6OMRL pic.twitter.com/Pg99XmME9h
— ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2022
https://t.co/vL5Lp5Se2F
New frontiers in #extremeweather
— John Clarke (@JohnClke) August 4, 2022
A recent Bank of Canada survey asking Canada’s biggest insurance companies about their top concerns showed climate change was at the top. The weekend’s hail storm in Alberta shows why. pic.twitter.com/rlbWz2NGV8
— Climate Lens (@climate_lens) August 2, 2022
