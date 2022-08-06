ليبيا نيوز

برد بحجم فاكهة "جريب فروت" يتسبب بتحطيم السيارات في كندا… فيديو

مصدر الخبر / موقع سبوتنيك الروسي
تعرضت مقاطعة ألبرتا الكندية لعاصفة برد أثارت الرعب في الشوارع، بسبب حجم حبات البرد المتساقطة التي حطمت زجاج السيارات مسببة خسائر مادية.

وبحسب المقاطع التي تم تداولها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، فإن سائقي السيارات استخدموا القماش داخل سياراتهم للاحتماء من حبات البرد التي وصل حجمها لحجم فاكهة “جريب فروت”.
وبحسب موقع cbc الكندي، فقد تم تسجيل رقم قياسي في حجم حبات البرد حيث بلغ قطره 123 ملم.
وتسبب تساقط البرد في مناطق واسعة من كندا بتعطيل حركة المرور.
وبحسب الشرطة الكندية، فقد تضررت نحو 34 مركبة ذلك اليوم، بينما أصيب العديد من الأشخاص بجروح طفيفة، كما تسببت العواصف بثلاثة حوادث على الأقل.

