شرطة نيويورك تكشف هوية منفذ الهجوم على سلمان رشدي.. فيديو وصور

JUST IN: Author Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker has been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar, officials say. Rushdie was stabbed “at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen.” https://t.co/4xid4zsEqm pic.twitter.com/YLfzuRy2Ow

— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 12, 2022