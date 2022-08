رهينة أسترالي سابق لدى طالبان يعود لأفغانستان طوعا للاحتفال مع خاطفيه.. صورة

Timothy Weeks & I went on an “unpleasant” journey. In my thorny trip, I realised the meaning of miseries which I will never wish for others. He met people who with high morals & behavior,changed his world,made him Jibrail Umar.Dear Umar! Welcome to free & independent Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/FiEvqZNxve

— Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) August 13, 2022